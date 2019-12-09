Fresh from completing a successful campaign in the 2019 Formula One World Championship, Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton recently visited his team's road car division to take a look at the latest progress on the One hypercar.

Although Hamilton hasn't driven any of the prototypes, he's been helping with development of the internal-combustion component of the One's powertrain. It's a 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6 lifted straight out of Hamilton's F1 race car. In the video, the six-time world champion states that the One sounds exactly like the race car.

The One actually features a more sophisticated powertrain than the race car. For instance, it also features two electric motors at the front axle joining the electric motor driving the rear axle together with the V-6 and the electric motor that recovers energy from the turbocharger. The particular setup means the One has all-wheel drive. Its battery is also big enough to enable an electric-only range.

Mercedes-AMG One

Hamilton helped unveil a concept of the One at the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show. The production version was originally due in 2019 but getting its engine to perform like a road car's engine has proven more difficult than the team had expected. AMG is now confident future owners will be able to take delivery in 2021, all 275 of them.

The wait will be worth it given the claimed performance of the One. We're talking over 1,000 horsepower, 0-60 mph acceleration in well under 3.0 seconds, 0-124 mph acceleration in under 6.0 seconds, and a top speed of around 217 mph.

Interestingly, Hamilton has expressed an interest in developing his own specification, a potential “LH” special edition. He revealed early in 2019 that he'd want his car to offer a bit more power and noise than the standard car, along with some personalization options inside.