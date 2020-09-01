Audi's smallest crossover in the United States may be the compact Q3, but in other markets the automaker offers the even smaller Q2, a subcompact, urban runabout that's proven to be a popular alternative to Audi's other subcompact offering, the A1 Sportback.

The Q2 first went on sale in 2016, and in Audi tradition has received a mid-cycle update for 2020. The updates are on the mild side, consisting of some minor tweaks on the outside and new connectivity and electronic driver-assist features inside.

The updated Q2 features revised fascias front and rear, and standard LED headlights. Inside, the dash layout matches the current model but features new trim choices and ambient lighting effects. There's also extra connectivity options, including an LTE module and an app-based remote monitoring system.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 8.3-inch infotainment screen are available. Other premium options include a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and multiple electronic driver-assist features—including front collision warning, a reversing camera, and automatic steering for parking.

2020 Audi Q2

When it comes to powertrains, depending on the market buyers will be able to choose from five powertrains in the regular Q2, including gasoline and diesel units. In addition to these, there is also a sporty SQ2 with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. It was just added last year and has 296 horsepower on tap.

A long-wheelbase, battery-electric Q2 L E-Tron was also launched in the Chinese market in 2019. It has a 38-kilowatt-hour battery and a single electric motor generating 134 hp.

Wheel sizes for the updated Q2 range from 16-19 inches in diameter. For an extra sporty look, buyers will be able to add a sport suspension that lowers the body by 0.4 inches. A suspension with adjustable dampers is available as an alternative.

Sales of the updated Q2 start in Europe in September. Don't expect it in the U.S. given Audi's stance of sticking with the Q3 as its smallest crossover offering here.