We took a spin in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250; spent some time with the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider; and drove Hyundai's RM19 mid-engine prototype. It's the week in reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 is a wagon body with squared-off sheet metal slipped onto a CLA chassis, we discovered after driving the GLB this week. With seating for up to six, a mix of G-Class and GLS-Class design, and enough power to scoot around town the GLB drove into our good graces.

The Buick Regal won't return for 2021, which spells the end of cars at Buick for now. With an all-crossover SUV lineup, the Buick brand won't miss much in the States—only 14,118 Regals left dealer lots in the U.S. in 2018. The Regal still will be sold in China where it sells well.

After we slid behind the wheel of the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider for some time in Los Angeles traffic, backroads, and a road trip, we deemed it to be an everyday supercar with space shuttle-like qualities. It's as complicated to operate as a rocket ship and costs nearly as much.

Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Motor Authority that the internal combustion engine is the real state-of-the-art powertrain and it's the right fit for Bugatti thanks to limitless power. The man in charge also said it's time for Bugatti to have a second model line, and his vision for that includes an all-weather, 2+2 four-seater with a higher seating position and all-electric powertrain.

Hyundai's RM19 is part prototype race car and part would-be mid-engine sports car. It's the little hatchback that could preview a halo car for the Korean automaker's N performance division. While Hyundai let journalists drive the prototype and wants to build a production version, it's not a certainty and not in the near future.