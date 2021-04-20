Chinese luxury brand Hongqi is set to launch a range of high-end hybrids and EVs, starting with a hypercar which was revealed this week at Auto Shanghai 2021. The hypercar is called the S9, and it features a V-8-based plug-in hybrid powertrain good for 1,400 hp.

The Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium has signed on to host a Formula One race in 2022 and beyond. The new Miami Grand Prix will join the calendar as a second local race alongside the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Ferrari's 812 is soon to be on its way out, and to send it off the automaker will launch a hardcore variant similar to how it launched the F12 TDF as a send off for the F12. We have some fresh spy shots of the hardcore 812 which could end up as Ferrari's last V-12 car devoid of forced induction or hybrid technology.

