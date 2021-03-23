Infiniti's QX50 crossover has spawned a coupe-like variant dubbed the QX55, and we've just tested it. The vehicle is designed to go up against the Audi Q5 Sportback and BMW X4, and it's priced to start from $47,525, including destination.

Mercedes-Benz's first dedicated electric vehicle is almost ready for its debut. We're talking about the highly anticipated EQS sedan which debuts in just a few weeks and should be at dealerships before the year is out.

Ferrari's 812 is soon to be on its way out, and to send it off the automaker will launch a hardcore variant similar to how it launched the F12 TDF as a send off for the F12. We have some fresh spy shots of the hardcore 812 which could end up as Ferrari's last V-12 car devoid of forced induction or hybrid technology.

First drive review: 2022 Infiniti QX55 has the look, not the touch

Mercedes-Benz's first dedicated EV, the EQS, debuts April 15

2022 Ferrari 812 GTO (Versione Speciale) spy shots: 812's swan song coming soon

Hyundai's fire issues spread to Genesis in latest recall

2022 Volkswagen Golf R Variant spy shots: Hot wagon to remain forbidden fruit

BMW plans for half of global sales to be EVs by 2030, but no expiration date for ICE

Lexus to preview design direction for EVs with concept set for Mar. 30 reveal

2021 BMW 3-Series review

Put a leash on your Hellcat: New security mode limits engine to 3 hp

Lightning eMotors taps Proterra batteries for commercial electric vans