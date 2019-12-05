Canadian fashion mogul Lawrence Stroll, the billionaire father of current Formula One driver Lance Stroll, is reportedly interested in acquiring a major stake in Aston Martin.

Motorsport outlet RaceFans on Thursday reported that Stroll Snr. is looking to take advantage of the drop in Aston Martin's share price since the automaker went public a year ago. Aston Martin's share price currently hovers around 5 British pounds (approximately $6.57), down from a high of about 16 British pounds shortly after the IPO.

Stroll Snr. in 2018 led a consortium that acquired the insolvent Force India F1 team, with the team rebranded Racing Point for the 2019 season and Stroll Jnr. paired up with Sergio Perez in the driver lineup. The consortium has invested heavily in the team and plans to expand the factory, located near the Silverstone Circuit, next year.

If the report proves accurate, there's the chance Racing Point becomes an Aston Martin factory team, or at least races under the Aston Martin name. Racing Point currently runs power units supplied by the Mercedes-AMG F1 team, while Aston Martin also sources engines for some of its cars from AMG, so there's already a connection there.

A potential conflict is the current tie-up between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing. Aston Martin is the team's title sponsor and the two have also collaborated on the Valkyrie, with Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey having led the technical design of the hypercar.

Aston Martin has some prior F1 history. The automaker competed in the 1959 and 1960 seasons, albeit in just five races. The debut was at the 1959 Dutch Grand Prix with Roy Salvadori and Carroll Shelby each behind the wheel of a DBR4, though both were forced to retire due to mechanical issues.

Stay tuned.