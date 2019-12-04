The world's most famous spy returns to theaters in 2020 in “No Time to Die,” the first trailer for which dropped on Wednesday.

The new movie sees a retired James Bond returning to duty to help find a kidnapped scientist, and the trailer reveals that he'll employ the help of some vehicles in his mission. Naturally, some of them feature the badge of his favorite brand, Aston Martin.

The British automaker revealed in October that no less than four of its cars will feature in the film, including the yet-to-be-launched Valhalla. Unfortunately, the hypercar isn't featured in the trailer. The other three Astons are, however. They include the iconic DB5, a 1980s-era V8 Vantage, and a modern DBS Superleggera.

There will be vehicles from other brands in the movie, too. Some that we know of include a 1990s-era Toyota Land Cruiser and the latest Land Rover Defender.

“No Time to Die” is the 25th film in the James Bond franchise and possibly the last to star Daniel Craig in the lead role. Christoph Waltz also makes a return as Blofeld while Rami Malek stars as the new villain. Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes all return as the respective MI6 agents Eve Moneypenny, Q and M, and they'll be joined by Lashana Lynch as the latest agent with a license to kill. The new movie airs in April 2020.