While it's safe to assume Chevrolet is planning its own balls-to-the-wall successor to the C7 Corvette ZR1 based on the new mid-engine C8 Corvette, the car's arrival is almost certain to be several years away.

For those who can't wait for a big-power C8, Hennessey Performance Engineering will offer a solution. The performance car builder from Sealy, Texas, on Tuesday announced plans for a 1,200-horsepower version of the base Corvette Stingray.

The new 'Vette reaches dealers in February and Hennessey said it will start modifying them later in 2020.

Starting with the LT2 6.2-liter V-8 that powers the Corvette Stingray, Hennessey will add a custom twin-turbocharging system and beefed-up internals to more than double the stock output of 495 hp. Specific mods mentioned by the company include forged aluminum pistons (10.0:1 compression ratio), forged steel connecting rods, and an reinforced version of the stock 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

1,200-horsepower C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray by Hennessey Performance Engineering

There will be milder powertrain upgrades, too, with Hennessey promising a stainless-steel exhaust system to improve the sound and lift power slightly. A supercharger upgrade with around 700 hp is also in the works.

Beyond the powertrain goodies, Hennessey will offer upgrades for the brakes, wheels, suspension, and styling, including body parts made from carbon fiber. Shown here are new items such as an extended front splitter, chunky side skirts, a roof-mounted scoop, and a huge rear wing.

“We are very excited about the new C8 Corvette and have big plans for it,” said John Hennessey, CEO and founder of Hennessey. “From mild to wild, we plan to offer a wide variety of track-tested parts and upgrades that come with a warranty.”

For the truly power hungry, Hennessey is also readying its own hypercar. To be called the Venom F5, the beast will come with a bespoke twin-turbo V-8 tested to over 1,800 hp and a promised top speed of more than 300 mph.