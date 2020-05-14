Volkswagen has finally revealed when its redesigned Mk8 Golf will reach the United States. The new hatch is due here in the second half of 2021, and it's coming exclusively in the Golf GTI and Golf R performance variants.

The Genesis G70 is about to receive a substantial makeover, as evidenced by a recently sighted prototype. The Korean brand's entry-level sedan is set to receive the handsome look introduced on the recently revealed G80 and GV80 mid-size cars.

With the arrival of the 2020 Toyota Supra, the popular Japanese sports car now spans five generations. We've taken a look at the nameplate's history, from its humble roots to today's pocket rocket.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

