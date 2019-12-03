Jaguar has introduced a major update for its F-Type sports car. The face of the car has been completely revised and the interior finally benefits from a digital instrument cluster.

A prototype for the next-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI has been spotted. While the new Golf is unlikely to reach the United States in regular guise, the GTI and Golf R variants are confirmed to be headed here.

A Ford dealer is offering a Mustang with as much as 1,000 horsepower on tap. Yes, this is the world we currently live in. But you don't have to be a millionaire to own it since pricing starts at a very reasonable $54,995.

