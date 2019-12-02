The Jaguar F-Type's design is art on wheels, and for 2021 the British sports car moves forward.

The refreshed 2021 Jaguar F-Type coupe and convertible made an online debut on Monday with tweaks to its sleek design, new in-cabin technology, more power, and a focus on fine details.

2021 Jaguar F-Type 2021 Jaguar F-Type 2021 Jaguar F-Type

It won't be hard to pick out the 2021 F-Type at Cars & Coffee next year. The LED headlights are now slim horizontal units (previously they were vertically oriented) to match new, slender LED taillights that are similar to those found in the all-electric I-Pace crossover. A wider, deeper grille gives the F-Type a wider appearance than before.

A new design for the clamshell hood features air vents positioned closer to the front bumper to aid with efficiency, according to Jaguar. The look is capped off with revised front and rear bumper designs to help differentiate the three F-Type trims; R-Dynamic and R models feature J-shaped aero-blades to guide airflow around the front of the car. Thankfully, the rear haunches haven't been touched and look as muscular for 2021 as they did when the F-Type debuted in 2014.

2021 Jaguar F-Type

Inside, the F-Type doesn't change much, which is a good thing. The main upgrade is to the technology with a 12.3-inch reconfigurable digital gauge cluster in front of the driver replaces analog gauges and the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus over-the-air software update functionality. The round knobs for the climate controls, center console-mounted volume knob, and joystick-like gear selector all carry over for 2021.

An emphasis has been put on the materials and details inside the 2021 F-Type's cabin with Windsor leather, suede, Noble chrome, and monogram stitching on the seats and door trim. In a nod to the brand's past, "Jaguar" is stamped into the seat belt guides and glovebox release.

2021 Jaguar F-Type

Base F-Types will are still powered by a 296-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 295 pound-feet of torque, while the 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 continues with 380 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. The most powerful F-Type, the R, is still powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8, but power increases from 550 to to 575 hp and from 502 to 516 lb-ft of torque. The only way to get a rear-wheel-drive F-Type is to opt for the turbo-4 as both the V-6 and V-8 send power to all four wheels. All F-Types continue with an 8-speed automatic transmission (RIP 6-speed manual, a short-lived option that died for 2020).

No 2021 F-Type is slow. The base 4-cylinder model sprints from 0 to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds on the way to a top speed of 155 mph. The voracious V-8 drops the 0 to 60 mph time to 3.5 seconds and ups the top speed to an electronically-limited 186 mph.

The F-Type retains its aluminum double wishbone front and rear suspension, but the rear knuckles are now aluminum die castings matched with larger wheel bearings and new upper ball joints. According to Jaguar, the changes provide more precise control of the tire's contact patch for better steering feel.

2021 Jaguar F-Type

To increase grip, the R model gets 10-mm wider Pirelli P Zero tires all around. It now has 265/35ZR20s up front and 305/30ZR20s at the rear. tires are 10mm wider than before on R models to provide increased grip.

The electric power steering system has been recalibrated for more immediate response. We'll have to wait until we have some time behind the wheel to judge if the new calibration is actually an improvement over the previous setup.

Pricing and U.S. availability for the 2021 Jaguar F-Type will be announced early in 2020.