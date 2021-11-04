Aston Martin's Valkyrie is now in production and will start deliveries within weeks. The news comes five years after a concept for the hypercar was first shown. Aston Martin plans to build 150 regular Valkyries, plus 85 Valkyrie Spider convertibles and 40 Valkyrie AMR Pro track cars.

Following the Ioniq 5 compact crossover and upcoming Ioniq 6 sedan, Hyundai's electric portfolio will expand with a large crossover likely to be called the Ioniq 7. A preview of the large crossover will come in the form of the Hyundai Seven concept to be unveiled later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Mini has three crossovers in the works including a redesigned Countryman due in 2023. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the new Countryman in what appears to be the sporty Cooper S grade.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

