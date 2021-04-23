Porsche launched a new 911 Turbo for 2021 based on the latest 992 generation of its sports car icon. The car is wider than ever and boasts a newly developed flat-6 which in Turbo S grade spits out 640 hp. The car is brilliant, whether it's a docile drive or to the limit at a track.

These latest spy shots and video show what appears to be one of the original prototypes for the 911 Turbo but if you look a little closer you'll notice that this particular tester differs from earlier ones due to its prominent ducktail spoiler. The spoiler even has its own reflector, which the spoiler on the regular Turbo skips.

The first Porsche to sport the distinctive design was the legendary 1973 Carrera RS 2.7, and we haven't seen the automaker use it since 2010's 911 Sport Classic. Thus, Porsche may soon introduce a new generation of the 911 Sport Classic.

There is another potentially possibility. While the last Sport Classic was a limited edition launched toward the end of the 997-generation 911's life, the development of a ducktail-equipped 911 this early on into the 992's life makes us wonder if Porsche is planning a new option or perhaps a new model for the latest Turbo family. Perhaps a Turbo RS?

Porsche 911 Sport Classic

Beyond the spoiler, the prototype is pretty much identical to the regular Turbo models. There's a wider body compared to the body of the Carrera models and new intakes in each of the rear fenders and at either side of the rear fascia. The brake rotors also fill up the center-lock wheels which measure 20 inches up front and 21 at the rear.

Power in the regular Turbo models come from a newly developed 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system. Peak power in the Turbo is 572 hp, while the Turbo S as mentioned above packs 640 hp.

2022 Porsche 911 Sport Classic spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The 2021 911 Turbo is priced from $172,150, while the Turbo S ups this figure to $204,850. This ducktail-equipped Sport Classic, or whatever it ends up being, will likely be priced even higher.

Look for a debut late this year or early next, meaning we should see it arrive as a 2022 model.