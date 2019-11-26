Porsche is tossing up between a hybrid or pure EV for its next hypercar. The hybrid is looking like the more favored solution, and we hear that the car's internal-combustion component could be an engine Porsche originally developed for a planned Formula One program.

A major update for the Jaguar F-Type is set to be revealed on December 2 and we've just spotted one of the final prototypes. The face of the car will be completely revised and the interior is expected to finally benefit from a digital instrument cluster.

Lego has revealed a Nissan GT-R Nismo kit. It's part of an updated Speed Champions series whose kits are now 25-percent bigger than before, allowing for more lifelike detail.

