It's difficult to nail what the most exciting attractions of the Los Angeles Auto Show were, because the number of impressive debuts was so high this year. Nevertheless, there were those debuts that stood out. One was Aston Martin's DBX, the first SUV from a brand known for powerful sports cars full of British charm. So far, things look good.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, 2019 LA Auto Show

Another impressive debut was the Mustang Mach-E. Ignoring the name, the battery-electric crossover packs some serious performance coupled with reasonable pricing. In range-topping form, you're looking 459 horsepower and 300 miles of range.

Karma SC2, 2019 LA Auto Show

EV startup Karma impressed with the Revero GTS and SC2 concept. The latter is a sleek, battery-electric sports car boasting 1,100 hp and a 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds. Yes, if built with those specs, Karma will have a potential rival to the second-generation Tesla Roadster.

Hyundai Vision T Concept, 2019 LA Auto Show

Hyundai's Vision T concept was another hit. The concept is a preview of the next-generation Tucson, and it hints at expressive styling and plug-hybrid tech for the upcoming compact crossover SUV.

LA Auto Show - Audi E-tron Sportback

Audi launched the E-Tron SUV just last year but the firm's next EV was revealed in L.A. The vehicle is the E-Tron Sportback, which is essentially the E-Tron with a more rakish, coupe-like profile. Apparently the new profile is more aerodynamic so range is expected to come in higher than in the regular E-Tron.

2020 Audi RS Q8, 2019 LA Auto Show

Audi also had several RS models on its stand. The list included the RS 6 Avant, RS 7 Sportback, and RS Q8. All three pack an impressive 592 hp, together with an 8-speed automatic and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. Oh, the RS Q8 is also the fastest production SUV around the 'Ring right now.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS 63 AMG, 2019 LA Auto Show

Mercedes-AMG brought out the new GLE63 and GLS63 performance SUVs. Both feature the familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 paired with a mild-hybrid system, and they make a handy 603 hp. With so much oomph, you're looking at 0-60 mph around 4.0 seconds or less for both.

2020 Genesis G90, 2019 LA Auto Show

Genesis has given its G90 flagship a major update for 2020, and the updated car made its local debut in L.A. The new look was previewed on the Essentia coupe concept unveiled in 2018 and characterized by a trapezoidal grille and flat, dual-bar headlights. If you're thinking it's starting to look a little like a Bentley, Genesis' design chief was formerly head of design at the British ultra-luxury brand.

2021 Lexus LC Convertible, 2019 LA Auto Show

Lexus rolled out the convertible version of its LC, and it's a stunner. The car also has a naturally aspirated V-8 under the hood, so it should also sound good and go hard. Throw in Lexus' reputation for build quality and reliability, and the new LC Convertible is hard not to love.

2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary, 2019 LA Auto Show

It's hard to believe that it's been 50 years since the Dodge Challenger first went on sale. Dodge celebrated by unveiling a 50th Anniversary Edition special in L.A. The current Challenger may be old, but we never get tired of looking at it.

There was much, much more in L.A. As always, you’ll find our complete coverage on the show over at our dedicated hub.