Tesla's contender in the burgeoning electric pickup segment is the Cybertruck, which doesn't look anything like a pickup. In fact, it doesn't look like anything on the road. The specs are impressive, though, so it will be interesting to watch if Tesla's gamble with the polarizing design pays off.

Lexus has unveiled its first production EV. It's a battery-electric version of the UX compact crossover, and it will be sold in China from 2020. Other markets are planned, though the United States isn't one of them.

After announcing plans to build an electric pickup truck of its own at the former General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, a couple of weeks ago, EV startup Lordstown Motors has now announced pricing for the truck. Mind you, Lordstown hasn't actually shown us its truck, apart from a couple of drawings.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Tesla Cybertruck pickup shocks with looks, performance and price

First production EV from Lexus is the UX 300e compact crossover

2021 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup priced from $52,500

2020 Mazda CX-30 makes room in small crossover SUV lineup

Mystery Buick 3-row crossover revealed as Chinese-market Enclave

In-road wireless charging project breaks ground in Sweden

Faraday Future FF91 interior has 11 screens

2020 Honda CR-V vs. 2020 Toyota RAV4: Compare Crossovers

2021 Jaguar F-Type spy shots and video

2020 Kia Niro: 50-mpg hybrid gets upgraded interface, sharper look