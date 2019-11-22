Tesla late on Thursday unveiled its long-awaited pickup truck, the Cybertruck, and it's safe to say it's not what anyone was expecting.

Looking like the designers took inspiration from the cars in the original 1990 version of “Total Recall,” there doesn't appear to be a single curve on the Cybertruck. And the roof profile, which starts at the headlights and stretches to the tailgate, is just one big angle.

Tesla Cybertruck

“Trucks have been the same for a very long time, we wanted to try something different," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the reveal, which took place at SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

The location is appropriate as the Cybertruck has a connection with the Starship being developed by SpaceX. Both use a stainless steel body. On the Cybertruck, the cold-rolled steel is tough enough to sustain serious impacts without gaining even a blemish. Tesla design chief Franz von Holzhausen demonstrated this by repeatedly hitting the door panel with a sledgehammer. The glass, too, is tough. It will stop a bullet from a 9-millimeter handgun. It can also sustain hits from large objects, which von Holzhausen demonstrated by throwing a metal ball at it. The glass shattered but the panel remained intact.

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla was short on battery details but the company did state there would be options for over 250 miles, over 300 miles, and over 500 miles, with prices starting at $39,900, $49,900 and $69,900, respectively. Fast-charging at over 250 kilowatts will also be possible.

The base model will feature a single motor at the rear axle. The mid-range model will have Dual Motor all-wheel drive, and the range-topper will offer a new Tri Motor all-wheel-drive system. With this new system, the Cybertruck will be able to hit 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 10.8 seconds. Musk said the truck will also handle like “it's on rails.”

Tesla Cybertruck

The Cybertruck will also be extremely capable when it comes to things pickups do. The pickup comes standard with a crew-cab body and a 6.5-foot bed measuring 100 cubic feet and capable of carrying 3,500 pounds. Towing capacity is up to 14,000 pounds while approach and departure angles come in at 35 and 28 degrees, respectively. Standard adjustable air suspension means the pickup can be raised on demand to create up to 16 inches of ground clearance. And for your tools, the pickup offers 110- and 220-volt outlets and an air compressor.

Tesla is currently taking pre-orders for the Cybertruck via its website and said production will start in late 2021. Pre-orders require a fully refundable $100 deposit and you can even pay this with Apple Pay.