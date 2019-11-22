American sports car builder Panoz has teased a coupe powered by a supercharged V-8, prompting speculation that it could be a new—or updated—variant of the Avezzano coupe.

A Twitter tease posted on Wednesday gives us four up-close photos of the coupe, depicting a front fender, quilted leather seats, a Panoz-branded interior wood trim piece and—last but certainly not least—a General Motors-sourced LT4 supercharged V-8.

A sneak peak into extraordinary performance and ultimate luxury all in one 🧨Final reveal coming soon🧨 📸: Christian Pittman Photography pic.twitter.com/YBf7zAlt6J — Panoz LLC (@panozllc) November 20, 2019

The tweet promised a full unveiling of the new coupe "soon," but based on the fender, it's likely that the final product will be some variant of the Avezzano road car, which first debuted as a GT4-class race car shortly before company founder Don Panoz passed away in 2018.

Panoz sells the Avezzano with GM V-8s. Up until now, the two available options have been a normally aspirated 6.2-liter unit producing 430-plus horsepower and a supercharged version producing at least 580 horses. Those engines are massaged by Panoz and Élan Power Products, hence the "plus" in their power specifications.

But now, it appears Panoz will be the beneficiary of GM's latest V-8s. The LT4 displaces 6.2 liters and produces between 640 and 650 horsepower and between 630 and 650 pound-feet of torque in its factory applications, which include the discontinued Cadillac CTS-V and C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

The Avezzano is essentially a fixed-roof version of the Esperante Spyder which the company has built for nearly twenty years. The two share components and body panels, save for the Avezzano's roof and hatch.