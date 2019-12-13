American sports car builder Panoz has returned with a new version of its Avezzano coupe, this one powered by the same supercharged V-8 found in the C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

The Avezzano made its debut at the 2016 Petit Le Mans and is essentially a fixed-roof version of Panoz's Esperante Spyder, which the Braselton, Georgia-based company has built for nearly twenty years. The two share components and body panels, save for the Avezzano's roof and hatch.

Like previous Avezzanos, the latest version features a V-8 sourced from General Motors, specifically the LT4 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 borrowed from the C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06—where it produces 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. Panoz hasn't mentioned just how much power the engine is putting out in the Avezzano.

2019 Panoz Avezzano

What the company has revealed is that the engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It drives the rear wheels only and is kept cool by new vents in the Avezzano's hood. Other new additions on the car include 20-inch BBS wheels and a front splitter borrowed from the Avezzano GT4 race car. The cabin of the car also features a five-point harness that can be easily installed and removed during track days.

Panoz's sports cars feature a modular, extruded aluminum chassis and the choice of aluminum or carbon fiber bodies. You'll find independent suspension at both ends, Brembo brakes, and a fully custom interior that comes standard with leather and Alcantara trim.

The price of an Avezzano starts at $159,900, though this is with a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V-8 putting out 430 horsepower. Panoz hasn't revealed how much an Avezzano with the LT4 will set you back.