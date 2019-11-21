It's hard to imagine that it's been six years since the first in the series of Vision Gran Turismo concepts was unveiled. The first was the Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show, which previewed the design of the AMG GT that would debut a year later.

Lamborghini is the latest to announce one and has given us a glimpse in a teaser video released on Wednesday. The reveal will take place on Sunday during the World Final round of the FIA GT Championships taking place in Monaco.

The mystery model isn't to be mistaken for the track-only Aventador that Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsport division is cooking up. The hardcore Aventador is set for reveal in 2020 and is expected to be the last in the line of V-12 Lamborghinis without any powertrain aids, such as electrification or turbocharging.

It isn't clear if the Lamborghini Vision Gran Turismo concept will be built, though you can bet it will be available to drive in a version of the "Gran Turismo" video game.

Vision Gran Turismo is a challenge put forward to car design teams around the world by Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of the popular racing sim, to come up with the ultimate grand tourer. Most of the concepts have been too wild for production, but some have influenced the designs of cars either on the road or coming up soon.