Jaguar is marking the end of production of its current-generation XJ sedan with the 2019 Collection Special Edition, the company announced Tuesday. A limited-production run of just 300 models—the final 300 to roll off the XJ assembly line—the special edition is exclusive to the U.S. market.

The Collection Special Edition is based on the XJL Supercharged model, the long-wheelbase, supercharged (obviously), rear-wheel drive variant. It includes a collection of unique interior and exterior visual cues to set it apart from the standard XJL and XJL Supercharged models.

2019 Jaguar XJ Collection Special Edition

Outside, the Collection Special Edition gets a "Collection" badge on the rear and a unique set of 20-inch wheels finished in satin gray. It is offered in Yulong White or Santorini Black, each with Ebony/Ebony or Mineral/Ivory interiors, or British Racing Green with an Ebony/London Tan interior.

Interior upgrades include oak veneer door panels with laser inlays, a wood and leather-wrapped steering wheel, and metal sill plates marked with "XJ Collection." A plaque reading "XJ Collection One of 300" will adorn each model's dash.

Jaguar's next-generation XJ is due in 2020. The sedan will likely take a brief hiatus as Jaguar switches it over to its new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform. Production of the current model ended in July.

The XJ's redesign will be spearheaded by an all-electric model for the 2021 model year. However, it is rumored that internal-combustion power will return to Jaguar's executive sedan after the BEV model hits showrooms.

Jaguar design boss Julian Thomson previously let slip that the styling of the next XJ will "not be conventional." Thomson took over for former lead designer Ian Callum upon his departure earlier this year and worked under him as he oversaw the styling of Jaguar's modern lineup.

The 2019 XJ Collection Special Edition is on sale now with an MSRP of $86,025 including a $1,025 destination charge.