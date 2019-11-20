Subaru's Impreza was redesigned for 2017 but the traditionally related WRX and WRX STI models are largely unchanged since they were last redesigned all the way back in 2015. A new generation is coming at some point, and in the interim Subaru is dolling out special edition after special edition.

The latest are the 2020 WRX and WRX STI Series.White models that were presented Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. In addition to a white paint job, the cars feature a number of extras that if added individually would cost a lot more than what Subaru is asking.

For the WRX Series.White, you get the WRX Premium model with a 6-speed manual transmission, Recaro seats, Brembo brakes with red calipers, Bilstein sport-tuned suspension, LED headlights, and matte black badges. Under the hood sits the familiar 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-4 delivering a stock 268 horsepower.

2020 Subaru WRX STI Series White

For the WRX STI Series.White, there are Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that, together with a Bilstein STI sport-tuned suspension, provide more grip and better performance. The car also receives heavy-duty steering rack mounts that provide increased rigidity between the steering rack and vehicle body. Brembo brakes are featured and come with a silver finish for the calipers and an “STI” logo, and inside, you'll find Recaro seats, black trim with contrast stitching, and the full-size spare tire replaced with a tire repair kit to reduce weight. Peak power of 310 hp comes from a 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-4 and a 6-speed manual is standard.

Just 500 examples of each will be offered for the United States starting in early 2020. The WRX Series.White is priced from ‭$34,895‬ and the WRX STI Series.White from ‭$43,595. Both figures include destination.

