The 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring compact crossover made its debut Wednesday, capping off the small utility vehicle lineup with plug-in power and electric motors at the rear.

When it goes on sale in summer 2020, the Corsair Grand Touring will offer Lincoln buyers all-electric power for short distances and all-wheel drive confidence. Executives didn't say how much the crossover would cost when it goes on sale next year.

At a small showing Monday, Lincoln previewed the crossover that shares much of its hardware with the coming Ford Escape plug-in hybrid, with one key difference. At the rear axle, an electric motor powered by a 14.4-kwh lithium-ion battery can power the crossover for up to an EPA-estimated 25 miles, or supplement the 2.5-liter inline-4 engine that powers the front wheels for better all-wheel traction. The plug-in hybrid Ford Escape is front-wheel drive only.

The Corsair Grand Touring makes 266 horsepower combined from the front engine and rear electric motors, up from 209 in the Escape PHEV. Lincoln says the Grand Touring will fully replenish its batteries from a 120-volt, household-style plug in 10-11 hours, a Level 2 charger takes just 3-4 hours.

2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

Although the Grand Touring Corsair likely will be the most expensive Corsair when it goes on sale, its combined power sits squarely in the middle between the 250-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 295-hp 2.3-liter turbo-4. All-wheel drive is available on those versions, too, although its driven by an 8-speed automatic compared to the Grand Touring's continuously variable automatic transmission and electric motors.

The new Corsair Grand Touring is largely identical to the Corsair available for 2020 save for the EV-only drive modes, which are Pure EV and Preserve EV, for all-electric driving or recharging via the internal combustion engine, respectively. The Corsair still seats up to five adults comfortably with more than 38 inches of rear seat leg room and adaptive dampers to cushion the ride.

Like the Corsair, the Grand Touring version is equipped with standard active safety features including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control. An optional safety package will add a suite of driver-assistance features including adaptive cruise control, parking assistants, and reverse automatic braking.

