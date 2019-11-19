Jaguar will make its driver monitor standard across its lineup over the course of the 2020 and 2021 model years, Motor Authority has learned, adding a safeguard against fatigue-related driver inattention on the range of luxury sedans, SUVs and sports cars.

The British automaker announced Tuesday that driver monitoring is being made standard across its U.K. lineup this year. When reached by Motor Authority, a Jaguar spokesperson confirmed that the U.S. lineup is also in the queue for the safety aid. The technology has already been introduced in the States on the Jaguar E-Pace; the rest will see its inclusion over the course of the next two years.

The system is similar to those offered by other automakers. It utilizes data from the electric power steering system and electronic throttle to monitor driver inputs and tracks overall driving behavior in order to detect fatigue. If the system believes the driver is getting tired, it will sound a chime and a coffee cup icon will appear in the instrument cluster.

2019 Jaguar E-Pace

Jaguar says that online polls of British drivers found that 1 in 8 will admit to having fallen asleep at the wheel, and 37 percent say they've been so tired that they've been concerned about falling sleep.

Data from a parliamentary advisory council indicates that approximately 25 percent of fatal accidents on British roads are the result of somebody falling asleep at the wheel, Jaguar said.

"At Jaguar, we continuously review the latest advances in vehicle safety and develop innovative technologies to improve the driving experience, making it safer and more enjoyable," said David Willey, Jaguar's head of assisted and automated driving.

