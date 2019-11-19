Alfa Romeo has announced the latest versions of its Giulia and Stelvio. They arrive for 2020 and include updated interiors, new safety features, and more standard tech.

A redesigned Audi A3 based on an updated MQB platform is just around the corner. A prototype for the car's sedan body style has just been spotted and reveals a lot of the new design.

Pininfarina has confirmed plans for four new EVs after the Battista hypercar. A teaser hints that at least one of them will be a convertible.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: The 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio went to finishing school

2021 Audi A3 spy shots

Pininfarina teases 5-car lineup, seeks new Italian plant

2020 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair earn Top Safety Pick nods

VW to build ID 3 at famous Transparent Factory

We rode in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E: Here’s what it felt like

2021 Audi Q5 spy shots

Nissan recalling nearly 400,000 cars for brake defect that could cause fire

Bloodhound land speed record team concludes first test with 628-mph run

Survey on EV shopping experience: It still falls apart on the sales lot