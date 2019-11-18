Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen secured the win on Sunday at the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix. After being robbed of the win at last year's race in Brazil, Verstappen drove brilliantly to finish first after starting on pole and managing to hold back Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton.

In second place and on the podium for the first time of his career was Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly who made the most of Hamilton's impact with Red Bull's Alexander Albon in the final laps. The Thai driver took a wide line into turn ten, just ahead of Hamilton who went for the gap and came into contact with the right rear wheel of Albon's car.

Gasly pulled ahead of both drivers and crossed the finish line approximately six seconds behind Verstappen. Hamilton recovered to claim third but stewards later handed him a five-second penalty that dropped him to seventh place. Albon dropped back to 15th and could only finish in 14th place.

Hamilton's loss was McLaren driver Carlos Sainz's gain, with the Spaniard moving up from his fourth-place finish to claim the third and final podium spot. Like Gasly, it was also the first time Sainz enjoyed a podium finish.

2019 Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix

Both Gasly and Sainz were also helped by a collision between Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. At lap 66, following a safety car period to deal with Valtteri Bottas' retired Mercedes, Verstappen led the race and was followed by Vettel, Albon and Leclerc. By turn one, Albon managed to pass Vettel who tucked in behind the Thai. At the same time, Leclerc closed right up to Vettel and passed him for fourth place, also at turn one.

Vettel got a better exit in the second part of the Senna Esses and chased after Leclerc, trying to take the place back. However, it resulted in the two men colliding on the straight and it spelt the end of the race for both of them.

With the two Ferrari men out, Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen was able to finish fourth followed by his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi in fifth.

Following the weekend's action, world champion Hamilton's tally in the Drivers' Championship has grown to 387 points. Bottas is second with 314 points and Verstappen is third with 260 points. In the Constructors' Championship, Mercedes has 701 points versus the 479 of Ferrari and 391 of Red Bull. The final race of the season is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in a fortnight.

2019 Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix

Below are the full results from the 2019 Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

2) Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso +6.077 seconds

3) Carlos Sainz, McLaren +8.896 seconds

4) Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo +9.452 seconds

5) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo +10.201 seconds

6) Daniel Ricciardo, Renault +10.541 seconds

7) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG +11.139 seconds

8) Lando Norris, McLaren +11.204 seconds

9) Sergio Perez, Racing Point +11.529 seconds

10) Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso +11.931 seconds

11) Kevin Magnussen, Haas +12.732 seconds

12) George Russell, Williams +13.599 seconds

13) Romain Grosjean, Haas +14.247 seconds

14) Alexander Albon, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing +14.927 seconds

15) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault +18.059 seconds

16) Robert Kubica, Williams +1 lap

17) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari DNF

18) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari DNF

19) Lance Stroll, Racing Point DNF

NC) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG DNF