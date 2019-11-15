BMW's new i4 sedan will reportedly take the fight directly to Tesla's Model 3, packing more than 500 horsepower and 300 miles of range.

Roadshow reported Thursday that BMW's new model will sport an 80-kwh battery and have a total output of approximately 530 horsepower. The run from 0-62 mph will take 4 seconds flat on the way to an electronically limited top speed of 120 mph.

BMW will apparently debut its new "Generation 5" battery packs, Roadshow reports, which are much more compact than those found in its current EVs and PHEVs. That will allow them to take up much less space in the i4's floor pan though it will still weigh 1,200 pounds.

2022 BMW i4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The i4 will be able to accept a 150-kw fast charge that BMW says can charge the car from 0-80 percent in 35 minutes. BMW quotes a range of 373 miles on Europe's optimistic WLTP cycle. On the U.S.'s EPA cycle, the i4 won't match that number, but range could exceed 300 miles. Roadshow reports that additional range and power levels will be offered. Expect the 530 hp and 300-plus miles of range to be the top choices.

While we've seen spy photos of an i4 prototype testing, it is unlikely that BMW's test mule is wearing what will be the car's final production bodywork. BMW has already confirmed that the i4's exterior design will be based on the i Vision Dynamics concept that the company showed at Frankfurt in 2017.

“At last year’s Frankfurt motor show, we unveiled our take on the future of e‑mobility with the BMW i Vision Dynamics,” BMW Group CEO Harald Krüger told attendees at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. “This vehicle will become reality; we will build it in Munich as the BMW i4.”

With BMW shifting away from independent "i" series models, the i4 will be part of the next 4-Series family It will be most closely related to the next 4-Series Gran Coupe but may sit higher to allow space for batteries above the axles and not just between them. It will even use a platform shared with the gas versions of the 4-Series and new 3-Series.



It is also reasonable to expect that BMW will aim for a silhouette somewhere between a fastback sedan and a small crossover, shying away from the ungainly proportions of the current i3, which is slated to be discontinued without a replacement as BMW accelerates its efforts to electrify its mainstream models.

Look for the i4 to arrive in 2020, likely as a 2021 model.