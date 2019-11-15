Details of Ford's new Mustang EV crossover leaked ahead of its formal debut next week; we get some seat time with Jeep's new diesel-powered Wrangler; and we shared everything we know about the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. It's the week in reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Ford is going all-in on its new electric crossover. We've known for some time that it would be "Mustang-inspired," but we now know it will actually carry a Mustang name. Its official name is the Mustang Mach-E. Ford is promising up to 300 miles of total range, and even the slowest variant will do 0-60 mph in the mid-5-second range; the fastest will do it in a little more than three seconds.

Hyundai has been teasing us with the prospect of introducing the Santa Cruz pickup for years now, but plans never seemed to materialize. Until now, that is. Hyundai's going to sell its new pickup starting in 2021, and it's going to be built right here in the USA.

Better late than never, as the saying goes. Jeep's new diesel-powered Wrangler is finally ready for prime time, and we got the chance to put it through its paces. It might be called Ecodiesel, but with 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, it's also the hardest-working engine Jeep offers in its iconic 4x4.

While Chevy's new mid-engine Corvette was one of the Internet-breaking stories of 2020, there's a somber footnote to it. With the introduction of the C8 comes the end of the front-engine icon that put American sports cars on the map. The final C7 Corvette rolled off the assembly line on Thursday, marking the end of an era.

Next week is the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, heralding the start of America's annual auto show season. We're going to see new performance models from Germany's finest, prototypes from U.S. EV 4x4 hopeful Bollinger, a new range-topping Mini John Cooper Works GP model, and a new electric concept car from Volkswagen, plus plenty more.