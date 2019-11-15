The Blue Oval's newest pony may take a huge leap forward on Sunday night when it goes electric with the Ford Mach-E. But for rabid fans, there may be no need to wait until then.

First noticed by the crew at MachEForum, the 2021 Ford Mach-E may have been revealed by Ford on Thursday on its consumer website.

The 2021 Ford Mach-E electric crossover SUV will have up to 300 miles of driving range, sprint from 0 to 60 mph in mid 3-second range, and have all-wheel drive—although not all in the same car.

The base model will be called Select and cost $43,895 excluding the $7,500 federal tax credit and destination charge. It will have 255 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque with an estimated EPA range of 210 to 230 miles, sprint from 0 to 60 mph in the mid 5-second range, and be available with rear- or all-wheel drive (which ups torque to 429 lb-ft).

A step up will be the Premium model with 255 to 333 hp and 306 to 429 lb-ft of torque, an estimated 230 to 300 miles of driving range, mid 5- to 6-second 0 to 60 mph run, and rear- or all-wheel drive for $50,600 before the federal tax credit or destination charge.

California Route 1 models will have 282 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque with an an estimated 300 miles of range, mid 6-second 0 to 60 sprint, and all-wheel drive with 18-inch wheels.

The quickest Mach-E will be the GT model. Priced from $60,500 before federal tax incentives or destination charge, it's the model enthusiasts will want with the mid 3-second 0 to 60 sprint and all-wheel drive along with 20-inch wheels. Its range is an estimated 235 miles.

A limited edition dubbed the First Edition will be priced from $59,900 and have 333 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque with an estimated 270 miles of range, mid 5-second 0 to 60 spring, all-wheel drive, and 19-inch wheels. Three exclusive exterior colors will be offered including Grabber Blue Metallic along with unique interior contrast stitching, First Edition scuff plates, brushed aluminum pedals, and red brake calipers.

Ford said the Mustang Mach-E will be able to regain 47 miles of range with 10 minutes of fast charging on a 150-kw charger.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E leak 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E leak 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E leak

The exterior of the Mach-E looks every bit inspired by the Mustang badge planted on the front. The LED head and taillights are nearly cribbed from the Mustang but feature their own distinct design elements. The roofline is fast and it will be interesting to find out how much head room is in the rear seat. A glass roof is available, but it's yet to be seen if it'll be standard.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E leak

Inside there's a large Tesla-like touchscreen that dominates the center console with a slim digital gauge cluster in front of the three-spoke steering wheel.

Motor Authority reached out to a Ford spokesman who said that the automaker would have more to share about the Mustang Mach-E on Sunday night.

All noted specs weren't final on the consumer site and may not be final by the time the car arrives in 2020.

This story is developing and will be updated.