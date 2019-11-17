The biggest moment in the Ford Mustang's history is about to take place. The Mustang is going electric. The Mustang is getting four doors. And the Mustang is going to be a crossover SUV. These aren't three different vehicles. This is one single vehicle, and it's called the Mustang Mach-E.

After years of rumors, months of teasers, and a slow-drip of details Ford's new battery-electric crossover, it's finally set to be unveiled later today in Los Angeles. Ford will provide live coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. local time. For those on the East cost, drink a 5-Hour Energy because things won't kick off until 9:00 p.m.

After the reveal is over at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time (9:30 p.m. ET) Ford will begin taking reservations for the Mach-E online. Each reservation will require a $500 refundable deposit.

What do we expect to see? The Mach-E will be a four-door crossover with a Pony on the front and rear, Mustang-like LED head and taillights, and a fast roofline.

The interior should be a mix of retro Mustang cues with a modern twist. The cabin will likely be full of technology with a digital gauge cluster, large touchscreen for vehicle controls and infotainment system, and seating for four or five adults.

Ford Mustang Mach-E logo

Ford's said the Mach-E will have up to 300 miles of driving range (an elusive figure that Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar can't seem to catch Tesla on), rear- or all-wheel drive, and a performance slant to it.

It's likely there will be performance options and upgrades, and the 300-mile range will need to be EPA-rated in the end, considering the U.S. will likely be the vehicle's main market.

All of the wondering ends and questions will be answered once the sheet drops and the Mustang Mach-E comes fully into view. Grab a bowl of popcorn because the Mustang is story is about to take a major turn.