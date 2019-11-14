Ferrari has just added a new coupe to its lineup, and it's called the Roma. The car is related to the Portofino convertible but has a look all of its own, and it's stunning.

Ford's electric crossover SUV due on sale in 2020 will be called the Mustang Mach-E. Yes, the automaker is expanding the Mustang family to include a new body style and battery-electric powertrain.

Saab's last production car was built in 2013 and only driven 43 miles since it rolled off the line. It was put up for sale by NEVS, the company that bought Saab after it went bankrupt, and a buyer has been found.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ferrari's mystery coupe revealed as the Roma

Mustang Mach-E is the name of Ford's new electric crossover coming to LA Auto Show

The last production Saab sells for $47,850

2020 Toyota Tacoma crew cab earns Top Safety Pick award

US-built Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck coming in 2021

At $79 a month, is this the best EV lease deal of 2019?

ID 4 crossover will be first electric VW built in US

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 review

2019 Los Angeles Auto Show preview

Green group nudges Ford to put some "eco" in its Ecosport