Jaguar is in the process of overhauling its lineup as it prepares to fully embrace electrification. This year we'll see a new design theme introduced as Jaguar redesigns its XJ flagship with battery-electric power.

Existing models will also receive influences of the new design theme, including the E-Pace as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted testing once again.

The prototype appears to feature new fascias front and rear, plus new internals for the headlights. There doesn't appear to be any tweaks to the taillights at this stage, though this could change on more advanced prototypes.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

There could also be tweaks to the interior, because we can see some camouflage on the dash in some of the shots. A new digital instrument cluster and a larger infotainment screen are possible.

It isn't clear what powertrain changes are planned, though a mild-hybrid system borrowed from the related Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is likely. This is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with a belt-driven motor-generator. Rather than adding power, the motor-generator is used to recover energy under braking and aid the engine or enable coasting with the engine switched off to save fuel. The E-Pace is currently available with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with outputs of 246 and 296 horsepower.

The E-Pace arrived for the 2018 model year. This updated version is expected in late 2020 as a 2021 model. Stay tuned for updates as development continues.