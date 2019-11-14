Ford's planning for its newest electric vehicle to hit the ground running, even before it's released.

On Wednesday, the automaker announced that the name of its long-awaited Mustang-inspired electric crossover SUV will be Mustang Mach-E, in keeping with a patent filing from March, and will sport the pony badge in its snout—not a blue oval.

It's the first time in the Mustang's 55-year history that the name has applied to anything other than a coupe, convertible, or hatchback. It's also a high-risk but potentially auspicious beginning for the EV, borrowing a long-running namesake for the automaker's new direction.

Ford also announced that interested buyers could place a $500 refundable deposit for the crossover after its Nov. 17 online reveal. Reservations will be open to interested buyers in Europe, Canada, and the U.S., available via Ford.com, and will open at approximately 9:30 p.m. EST. A formal debut will follow three days later at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Sales won't commence until 2020, with the vehicle most likely arriving as a 2021 model.

Teaser for Ford Mustang Mach-E debuting at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

Although it's unclear if Ford branding will appear anywhere on the EV, it's clear the automaker has larger plans for the Mustang brand. Initially, Ford referred to the Mustang Mach-E as the "Mach 1," though that name may be applied to a hybrid-powered Mustang in the future.

Ford has enlisted actor, former Ford employee, and noted car guy (Eds note: And bad ass) Idris Elba to help roll out the Mustang Mach-E this Sunday, where presumably the Mustang-inspired electric vehicle will be detailed, including power specs and range. Ford has hinted that the electric crossover will have up to 300 miles of range, though that figure has been elusive for other automakers like Audi, Jaguar, and Mercedes-Benz for their electric crossovers.

Spy shots have tipped the Mustang Mach-E to be a four-door, tall-riding crossover with a racy roofline, but we'll have to wait until Sunday to find out exactly what it looks like.

