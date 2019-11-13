Peugeot announced early Wednesday that it will return to the World Endurance Championship series in 2022 with a new hybrid-powered hypercar.

The French automaker's entry will campaign in the new as-yet unnamed hypercar class that is slated to replace the current LMP1 category of prototypes atop the WEC speed hierarchy starting in the 2020/2021 season.

Peugeot has been absent from high-end endurance racing since the team ended its LMP1 campaign in 2012 after years of back-and-forth podium finishes with prototype rival Audi.

The new class is designed to ease the financial burdens of participating in the series, with cost caps in place to even the playing field. The rules for the hypercar class were finalized just a year ago.

Proud to announce our participation in the world’s premier endurance racing championship WEC from 2022 with a Hybrid Power Hypercar. Stay tuned, more to come at the beginning of 2020! @peugeotsport pic.twitter.com/u3KqDkKA0G — Peugeot (@Peugeot) November 13, 2019

The cars will utilize a hybrid system comprising a front-axle electric motor-generator and a rear-axle combustion engine. The electric motor-generator can develop a maximum of 268 horsepower; the internal combustion engine is capped at 680 horses.

While the cars in this class will be technological showcases, they are still subject to homologation rules, unlike the old LMP1-class entries. A minimum of 25 road cars equipped with the same powertrain must be produced by the second year of competition.

For following years, that number bumps to 100. This means that Peugeot will have to introduce a road-going variant of its racing hypercar no later than the end of 2021.

With this announcement, Peugeot is merely the latest to throw its hat in the new hypercar class ring. The first to sign on was Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, which is building a new car in partnership with engineering house Podium Technology.

Aston Martin has also announced that it will campaign its new Valkyrie hypercar in the series. Other hopefuls include Toyota, Koenigsegg, and McLaren F1 visionary Gordon Murray.

Peugeot's announcement brings with it hope that the merger of FCA and PSA will put a renewed priority on motorsports.