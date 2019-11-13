An iconic British commercial van has officially been revived as an all-electric model. Morris Commercial revealed its production-intent JE Wednesday at a public event held at The Design Museum in London.

We still don't have full specs on the JE's powertrain, but we know it will use a lithium-ion battery pack and be built locally in the UK. We also know that the JE will sport a "lightweight" chassis, and have a body built from carbon fiber. Morris says this combination will result in an empty weight that is lower than any other light-duty commercial vehicle on the market and a range of approximately 200 miles. The company could potentially offer the JE in cargo, passenger, and pickup variants.

If all of this seems lofty, the price shouldn't surprise you. Morris says the new JE should check in just north of $75,000 based on current exchange rates, making it by far the most-expensive offering in its class. Nissan's E-NV200, by comparison, can easily be had for well under $40,000. The Morris JE is set to hit the market in late 2021.

Morris says the JE will boast a payload capacity of 2,200 pounds, which means it can theoretically haul the same amount of cargo as vehicles in the next class up.

"It is a delight to unveil the new Morris JE to the world and for us to show what we have been working so hard to achieve," said Morris CEO Dr. Qu Li in the company's announcement. "From the outset, our vision was to bring a new concept to the LCV market, not just in terms of the battery electric powertrain, but also to introduce a timeless design that takes the aesthetics and appeal of such a vehicle to a whole new level. What we have created is a beautiful, retro design that sits upon a cutting-edge, modular BEV platform, delivering practicality and functionality to compete with the best in its segment."

Morris Commercial ended operations in 1971, but the brand was reborn in 2016 and the JE is its first new product. A technologically advanced and lightweight commercial vehicle may appeal to certain operators, but its high cost will likely make any volume play unrealistic.