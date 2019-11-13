Tesla has selected Berlin, Germany, as the site of its European vehicle assembly plant, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

"Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding and that's part of the reason we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany," he said.

Musk also revealed that the site will include a battery line and an R&D center, according to CNBC.

The plant will be the EV company's third vehicle plant, joining the original plant in Fremont, California, and a second plant recently constructed in Shanghai, China. The Chinese plant started production of the Model 3 also on Tuesday.

2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance

Tesla also has a battery plant near Reno, Nevada, and a small plant in Buffalo, New York. The latter is currently responsible for charging equipment and other power electronics and could at some point be used to produce solar tiles.

Tesla first announced plans for a European plant in 2016 and has previously said it will be ready in 2021. In a third-quarter update, the company said it will build the Model 3 and upcoming Model Y at the European plant. Production of the Model Y at Tesla's Fremont plant is expected to commence in the second half of 2020.

A number of locations were in contention for Tesla's European plant, including sites in France, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Plans for an engineering facility in the U.K. mentioned by Musk in 2016 have also been axed.

Tesla's announcements for November aren't over yet. The company on Nov. 21 is set to unveil its long-awaited pickup truck.