Owners of any 964-generation Porsche 911 can have their car turned into the Ruf RCT of the 1990s thanks to a new restomod service from the German tuner. You'll get an air-cooled, turbocharged flat-6 just like in the original, along with modern upgrades of your choosing including a full carbon-fiber body.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is a posh ride but a more luxurious version from Maybach is now available. It's designed to target the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and after spending some time with one, we can confirm that it definitely looks and feels the part.

BMW has been spotted testing a new flagship SUV related to the X7 and likely to be badged an X8. It won't simply be a coupe-like version of the X7 as our spy shots reveal. Rather, it will be more like what the X2 is to the X1.

Start your engines: The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2021 prepares to launch

BMW follows Audi and quits Formula E

Karma GS-6 plug-in hybrid will be more affordable, slotting below revamped Revero GT flagship

R-Reforged completes its first Aston Martin V12 Zagato recreations

2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo costs $2,200 more than the non-turbo engine

This is probably McLaren's BC03 (Sabre) supercar

Hyundai exec: Fuel cell tech might be smarter than big batteries in electric pickups and SUVs