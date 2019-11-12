Maserati has marked the end of production of the current GranTurismo with a one-off called the Zeda. The wild paint scheme is meant to symbolize a bridge connecting Maserati's past, present and future, with the blue at the front expected to be the signature hue for the brand's future EVs.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is a posh ride but a much more luxurious version is coming from the Maybach sub-brand. It's confirmed for a debut at this month's Auto Guangzhou and is expected to retail for over $200,000.

After impressing us with its latest Vantage coupe, Aston Martin is now almost ready to launch the convertible. Prototypes aren't wearing any camouflage gear as the reveal is coming up soon.

Maserati ends GranTurismo production ahead of new sports car's arrival

Mercedes-Maybach GLS to debut at 2019 Guangzhou auto show with rumored $200,000 sticker

2020 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster spy shots

What’s New for 2020: BMW

Official sketch hints at C8 Chevy Corvette Z06's interior

Volvo turns to blockchain tech to keep track of cobalt sources

First drive review: 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel ratchets up the power, range, and price

2020 Volkswagen Passat to start from $23,915

Jaguar C-X75 driven by a James Bond villain up for sale

Costly retrofits, state rules keeping E15 gas from making it to many stations