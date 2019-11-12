We may have just received our first official look at the next Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Well, at least its interior.

Roadshow recently received a handful of design sketches of the C8 Corvette direct from Chevrolet, and one of those sketches, shown below, depicts a design marked with a “Z06” label on the steering wheel.

While the sketch doesn't necessarily depict the design we'll see in the new Z06, it at least shows what the design team are dreaming up for the next generation of the attainable track superstar.

C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 interior sketch - Photo credit: Roadshow/Chevrolet

The layout of the dash matches the design used in the Stingray, which adds to the sketch's credibility, but the controls on the steering wheel are different and includes a giant red button with “Spec Mode” written on it. There's also the layout of a racetrack, specifically Italy's Mugello, in the instrument cluster, and carbon fiber on many of the surfaces instead of the usual leather.

The new Z06 is currently thought to be arriving with a naturally aspirated version of the 5.5-liter V-8 fitted to the C8.R race car. This is a high-tech engine with dual overhead cams and a flat-plane crank, and in the Z06 is expected to spit out around 600 horsepower. A twin-turbocharged version with closer to 800 hp is expected to power the new ZR1. Sadly, there's no word whether a manual transmission will be offered, and there's a good chance one won't make it at all, though it's hard not to love Chevy's brilliant 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that debuted in the Stingray.

Chevy also hasn't indicated when the new Z06 will arrive. If past Corvette generations are any indication, we should see the car debut in the next 12 to 24 months.