Fans of the lineups of FCA and PSA can breathe a sigh of relief. For the time being, PSA CEO Carlos Tavares said, there are no plans to drop any of the existing brands in either company's portfolio after the merger is completed.

"I see that all these brands, without exception, have one thing in common: they have a fabulous history," Tavares told France's BFM Business Friday.

"We love the history of car brands, it gives us a foundation on which we can project ourselves into the future. So today, I don't see any need, if this deal is concluded, to remove brands because they all have their history and they all have their strengths."

This is especially good news for FCA fans, Automotive News Europe reported Friday. Chrysler and Dodge have both been on the short list for elimination as the company looked to shed redundancies and trim under-performing models.

While brands may not be eliminated entirely, there will likely be cut-backs and re-organizations. Alfa Romeo future roadmap has already been "significantly scaled back, with a corresponding reduction in capital spending," in FCA CEO Mike Manley's own words.

Alfa Romeo's portfolio has been slashed from seven models down to just four, with the cuts coming from the brand's enthusiast-oriented portfolio. The previously promised GTV coupe and convertible and 8C supercar have been axed, along with the replacement for the compact Giulietta.

The news for FCA's higher-end luxury subsidiary, Maserati, appears to be brighter, thanks to the division's commitment to future-proofing its lineup. The Ghibli sedan will be the first in a new range of electrified Maseratis, including an all-electric sports car (which will be the company's first dedicated EV), an electric crossover SUV, and then battery-powered variants of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio.

Meanwhile, at the lower end of the FCA lineup, Jeep is on the cusp of launching its hybrid Jeep Wrangler, which could pave the way for more electrified 4x4s.