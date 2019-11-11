Mercedes-AMG's second-generation GLA45 has been spotted in prototype form. The compact crossover SUV will sport an aggressive look and as much as 416 horsepower.

Fans of the G-Class now have a dedicated experience center where they can test the iconic off-roader both on and off the road. The experience center is located in Austria close to where the G-Class is built.

The 1965 Ford Shelby GT350R was actually called a GT350 Competition by a Shelby American, and the car's designer, Peter Brock, actually envisioned it with an independent rear suspension and developed three prototype IRS setups that were never used. These are just some of the details revealed by the car's original creators in a video outlining their new continuation version.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA45 spy shots and video

Off-road playpen: Mercedes opens G-Class experience center at SUV's home

1965 Ford Shelby GT350R continuation car built by original Shelby crew visit's Jay Leno's Garage

2020 Hyundai Sonata has a modest price bump for a big jump in content

DTM organizer proposes new race series for 1,000-horsepower EVs

2020 Tesla Model 3 is the most energy-efficient US passenger vehicle

Chevy reveals 7-seat Blazer and new EV in China

Hyundai set to lead the charge on hybrid and EVs

First production EV from Lexus to debut Nov. 22 at Auto Guangzhou

Lucid readies site of Arizona factory for Air electric sedan