If Gordon Murray's upcoming V-12-powered T50 supercar isn't quite extreme enough, an even crazier variant of the McLaren F1 creator's latest and greatest is coming, according to a new report.

A track-only variant dubbed the T50S Track Speed is in the works, TheSuperCarBlog.com reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. Per the report, the T50S Track Speed will have more power than the base T50, along with a sequential gearbox.

This information fits with the new from September that Murray plans to enter a T50 race car in the forthcoming hypercar class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

While this is likely exciting news for Murray's faithful, this reported track-only variant of the T50 sounds as though it will deviate slightly from Murray's express intent in developing the new supercar in the first place: driving purity.

Murray's goal for the T50 is to build the most driver-focused car possible, carrying on the spirit of the long-departed McLaren F1 with a central driving position, a manual gearbox and a 3.9-liter, high-revving V-12 supplied by Cosworth.

If the T50S Track Speed model indeed foregoes the manual transmission in favor of a sequential gearbox, that will undoubtedly be good for lap times, but will it honor the spirit of the F1 the way the base car will?

No matter your feelings on that particular subject, there's no denying the appeal of a new supercar from Murray, especially one that brings back iconic tech, such as the active downforce utilized on Brabham's F1 cars of the 1970s.

With 641 horsepower coming out of a V-12 that revs to 12,100 RPM, the T50 stands a good chance of being one of the greatest examples of the analog supercar ever built. We may also get the chance to watch a version of that car compete at Le Mans.