Lexus has introduced a handful of updates on its 2021 ES sedan, and chief among them is all-wheel-drive system.

The system is standard on a new ES 250 AWD model that serves as the entry point to the 2021 ES range, alongside the existing ES 350. Above these remains the ES 300h.

2021 Lexus ES

The ES 250 AWD features a 2.5-liter inline-4 rated at 203 horsepower. Drive is normally sent to the front wheels only, but the car's all-whee-drive system can send up to 50% of the drive torque to the rear wheels in an instant when slip is detected.

Automakers have begun pivoting to all-wheel drive as a means to keep prospective buyers in sedans. As customers continue to shift toward SUVs and pickup trucks, providing some of those vehicles' conveniences in sedans might help to retain interest in the segment.

The other powertrains in the 2021 ES range include a 3.5-liter V-6 good for 302 hp in the ES 350 and a 2.5-liter inline-4-based hybrid setup good for 215 hp in the ES 300h. In both cases drive is to the front wheels only.

Also new for the 2021 ES is a Black Line Special Edition package. This is available exclusively on the ES 350 F Sport, and numbered to just 1,500 units. As the name suggests, the package adds black accents to the vehicle, like on the side mirror caps, wheels, and rear spoiler. There's also an available matching luggage set from Zero Halliburton.

Finally, buyers of the 2021 ES sedan's Ultra Luxury grade will be able to opt for a new interior trim combo of Rich Cream leather paired with Espresso wood.

Pricing for the 2021 Lexus ES starts at $40,925, including destination. The ES was last redesigned for the 2019 model year. Its production for North America is handled at Toyota's plant in Georgetown, Kentucky.