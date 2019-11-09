Ford used this week's SEMA show in Las Vegas to present the 900-horsepower, zero-emission, manual transmission-equipped Mustang Lithium. The electric Mustang is only a prototype for now but some of its technologies could appear on future products.

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody by SpeedKore Performance Group

Another star at SEMA came from Wisconsin's SpeedKore Performance Group, which unveiled a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody with carbon fiber bodywork and a 1,525-hp twin-turbocharged V-8. And yes, those are exhaust outlets in the front fascia.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro VALKYRJA

Ringbrothers also had new builds in SEMA. One of the highlights was the Valkyrja, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro packed with modern internals. Top of the list is a 6.8-liter V-8 supercharged to the tune of 890 hp.

2020 Polestar 1 first drive

It wasn't all SEMA news this week. One of the cars we tested was the Polestar 1. The 600-hp, plug-in hybrid coupe carves up corners in a manner that's second to none for its price, thanks mostly to its trick rear end.

2020 Honda Civic Si media drive, Circuit of the Americas, November, 2019

We also tested the Civic Si. The Civic Type R may be the top dog in the Civic range, but the performance on offer from the latest Civic Si is certainly nothing to sneeze at.

2020 AMB 001 by Aston Martin and Brough Superior

Aston Martin revealed its first motorcycle, the AMB 001. The track-only superbike was a collaboration with Brough Superior and comes with 180 hp in a package that weighs less than 400 pounds.

2020 Wiesmann MF6 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the cars we spied this week was the Project Gecko (don't worry, that's only a code name) from Germany's Wiesmann. The car keeps the retro, Jaguar XK140-inspired design of its predecessors but rides on a new platform.

2020 BMW M2 CS

And finally, BMW showed off the new M2 CS. Last year's M2 Competition is already making 405 hp and this latest addition has closer to 450 horses. Unfortunately, it will only be offered in very limited numbers.