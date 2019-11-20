EV startup Karma used the Los Angeles Auto Show to unveil a concept that previews the brand's future design themes and technologies.

Called the SC2, the concept is a low-slung coupe complementing the SC1 Vision speedster unveiled during April's Auto Shanghai, and Karma said it can rocket to 60 mph in less than 1.9 seconds. Yes, it's a potential rival to the second-generation Tesla Roadster, but Karma isn't talking production just yet.

The extreme performance is thanks to a new battery-electric powertrain rated at 1,100 horsepower. The powertrain consists of an electric motor at each axle and forms part of a modular EV platform that's due to spawn the first of several new models in 2021.

Karma SC1 Vision Concept - 2019 Shanghai auto show

Former Rolls-Royce designer Andreas Thurner was hired to oversee the design of Karma's future lineup. He's based at a newly built design studio located at Karma's headquarters in Irvine, California. The studio is also home to a new Karma Design consulting business that offers design and engineering services.

“SC2 presents an optimistic and bold message about Karma’s future as we enthusiastically accept the challenge of elevating experience-driven mobility,” Thurner said.

The SC2's battery is a 120-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion unit forming an I-shape, and Karma said at the concept's Tuesday unveiling that the battery is good for 350 miles of range, likely with moderate driving only. The company also said the concept packs proper performance mods like carbon-ceramic brakes, push-rod suspension, and torque vectoring.

Karma SC2 Concept

For the gamer generation, Karma also added what it calls Drive and Play. This is a feature that relies on cameras and sensors to provide 360-degree capture of the car and its environment while it drives. Performance data is then added and a laser projector system can simulate the journey when the vehicle is parked. Presumably, this could be used at a racetrack to hone a driver's skills.

Karma previously presented a coupe concept in the form of the Karma GT by Pininfarina, which was also unveiled at April's Auto Shanghai. The Pininfarina-styled concept is based on the extended-range electric platform of Karma's Revero GT sedan. The platform was a carryover from the original Fisker, which Karma's parent Wanxiang bought following Fisker's bankruptcy earlier in the decade.

Karma also used the L.A. Auto Show to present a more potent version of the Revero GT. To learn about other cars at the show, follow our full coverage over at our dedicated hub.