It's the most wonderful time of the year. It's that time when we get to look back at all the new vehicles that have launched in the last year, reflect, and decide which vehicles left a lasting impression. It's time to discuss Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020 nominees.

Over the last year we've driven a host of new and significantly updated vehicles. Some were powered by gasoline, while others had a battery pack and a plug.

This year's list of contenders started with more than 20 vehicles including luxury SUVs and coupes to sedans and hatchbacks. From there the heard was thinned quickly. Some vehicles weren't going to launch in time to qualify for this year's award (see you next year, Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and Chevrolet C8 Corvette) while others were hard to find or didn't rise to the top.

After hours of debating, arguing, discussing, voting, arguing again, and bruising some egos, we ended with the six. These six represent the best of the best. Each stands out for its driving dynamics, power, design, value, passion, and engineering.

For now, here are some of our brief thoughts and an introduction to our six finalists for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020 award:

2019 BMW 8-Series Convertible - Best Car To Buy 2020

BMW 8-Series: The 8-Series returned and replaced the 6-Series. BMW has fleshed out the lineup with turbo-6 and turbo-8 power, along with a coupe, convertible, gran coupe, and M8 models. With long, lean sheet metal, loads of power regardless of engine choice, and a luxurious cabin, there's no question why the 8-Series made the cut this year. It's exactly what you want a GT to be.

2020 BMW Z4 - Best Car To Buy 2020

BMW Z4: The Z4 is new this year and is related to the Toyota Supra. Opt for a BMW badge and it's convertible only. The engine options range from a 2.0-liter tubo-4 to a turbo-6, and both have a flat torque curve and mean exhaust note paired with a shark-like design up front. With this new Z4, BMW finally rekindles what made the Z3 special with its smaller purer, ambitions.

2019 Hyundai Veloster N - Best Car To Buy 2020

Hyundai Veloster N: The second-generation Hyundai Veloster is sportier than the first generation, and the new N model goes further. With a track-ready suspension, quicker steering ratio, and 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 260 horsepower, the Veloster N is the business. It's also only available with a 6-speed manual transmission, which immediately warms our hearts. Hyundai didn't chase performance numbers, it chased driving feel and we say: mission accomplished.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door - Best Car To Buy 2020

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: Let's be clear: This isn't a coupe. It has four passenger doors. Technically, it's a hatchback version of the CLS, which is a fastback version of the E-Class. Lost yet? Stick with me. This big hatchback is all AMG with either a twin-turbo inline-6 (not the engine you really want here) or a twin-turbo V-8 (bingo) it has moves that need to be experienced firsthand to be believable. On the racetrack it hustles around corners, eats apexes, and devours straights. It's also heavy and never feels small. It's AMG's vision of what a Panamera should be.

2020 Porsche 911 - Best Car To Buy 2020

Porsche 911: There's a new Porsche 911 this year. Yes, it looks a lot like the last 911, and the 911 before that. Evolution is a beautiful thing. The 992 911 brings with it a new interior, more power, more technology, and an unflappable chassis. In many regards it's still the benchmark by which sports cars are measured. There's no real question as to why the the 911 makes the cut this year, and if there is, feel free to drop a note in the complaint box. Wherever that is.

2020 Toyota Supra - Best Car To Buy 2020

Toyota Supra: The legend has returned after what seems like forever (Note: Or 13 years). The new Supra is very little Toyota and very much a BMW. Every body panel wears a BMW part number, even the Toyota badge has a BMW part number. The interior is cribbed straight from the BMW parts bin, and there's a full iDrive infotainment system. But at least it has a turbocharged straight-6 with the right sounds, even if it isn't a 2JZ.