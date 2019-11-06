Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that the automaker would reveal its pickup truck this month.

On Wednesday, Musk tweeted that the Tesla electric pickup truck will be revealed Nov. 21, which effectively keeps his promised timeline of the pickup's debut after the Model Y's debut.

The colorful CEO said the truck looks nothing like any of the images or renders on the Internet. He described its design as something "closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future."

Musk has hyped the pickup on multiple occasions, saying that it's unlike anything available today.

In June he described it as "a better truck than a (Ford) F-150 in terms of truck-like functionality and be a better sports car than a standard (Porsche) 911." At one point, when a Twitter user asked Musk if Tesla was working on a pickup the executive said, "What if we just made a mini version of the Tesla Semi?"

Tesla Semi early sketches possibly preview design of Tesla pickup truck

While two images have been released to tease the pickup, the first (immediately above) was likely a joke as it's a pickup version of the Tesla Semi with what appears to be an F-150 in the bed. The second, and more realistic teaser (shown at the top), was confirmed by Musk as the front of the Tesla pickup. It appears to be flat, blunt, and feature a ice-blue strip of LED lighting around the hood line.

