Ram will release a limited number of "Built to Serve Edition" 1500-series pickups to honor each of America's five military branches, the truckmaker said Wednesday.

"Ram wants to honor those who are serving or have served the United States with distinction," brand boss Reid Bigland said in a statemtent. "For Ram truck owners, whether military or civilian, ‘Built to Serve’ is a maxim that they can be proud to stand behind. We also want to bring together Ram owners who are not currently serving to make a difference in their communities."

These trucks will be easy to spot thanks to prominent American flags and "Built to Serve" on the rear fenders. They will also sport unique 20-inch alloy wheels finished in Technical Gray, a blacked-out grille and grille surround, black bumpers and blacked out lighting surrounds. They also get black badges, black side steps and black exhaust tips.

The limited run of 4,500 trucks will be offered in Gator and Diamond Black (Army), Ceramic Gray and Patriot Blue (Navy), Anvil and Billet Silver (Air Force), Tank and Flame Red (Marines), and Spitfire and Bright White (Coast Guard). There will be 1,000 trucks build in each color, with the exception of Spitfire and Bright White, which will only get runs of 500 units.

Inside, there's a bit more variety thanks to branch-specific accent colors (Light Frost, Light Ambassador Blue, Light Diesel Gray, Core Green or Orange) along with "Built to Serve" embroidery and badges. Shoulder-height Velcro patches on the front seats can be decked out with unit patches and such, and the seat backs feature PALS/MOLLE webbing for added storage or tools.

The package will run $2,795 and is based on the Bighorn trim, which is available on all body variants and powertrains. They're also equipped with the 4x4 Off-Road package, which adds A/T tires, an electronic locking rear axle, hill-descent control, skid plates and some other miscellaneous odds and ends.

The first "Built to Serve" trucks will reach dealerships in November to coincide with Veterans Day, but not all of them will be available on day one; new variants will be launched approximately once every three months, Ram says.