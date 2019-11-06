Audi's RS Q8 has just set a record lap time at the Nürburgring for production SUVs. The reveal is coming up soon as the high-performance SUV is due to join the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback in an expanded Audi Sport lineup next year.

Ford used the SEMA show to present the 900-horsepower, zero-emission Mustang Lithium. The electric Mustang is only a prototype for now but some of its technologies could appear on future products.

The folks at Wisconsin's SpeedKore Performance Group has unveiled a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody with carbon fiber bodywork and a 1,525-hp twin-turbocharged V-8. The build was commissioned by the same guy that ordered last year's twin-turbo Dodge Demon from the company.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi RS Q8 coming with at least 592 horsepower, 7:42 record 'Ring time

Electric Ford Mustang has 900 horsepower and a manual transmission

SpeedKore reveals a 1,525-hp, twin-turbo, AWD Dodge Charger

What's New for 2020: Lexus

Jay Leno's 1968 Ford Bronco gets a Shelby GT500 transplant

Australian company positions electric Land Cruiser as zero-emission work truck

Rear-wheel-drive Audi R8 now a permanent fixture in the lineup

2020 Hyundai Venue subcompact crossover starts at $18,345

Aston Martin DBX priced from $189,900

Germany set to boost buyer incentives on electric vehicles