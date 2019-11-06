Audi's RS Q8 is set to be revealed in the coming weeks and some key information on the high-performance SUV has surfaced.

Audi recently invited Autocar for a ride along in a prototype, where the British publication learned that the RS Q8 will lap the Nürburgring in a time of 7:42.253, which is a record for production SUVs. The previous record, set in 2018 by a Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S, stood at 7:49:369.

Other performance numbers eked out include a 0-62 mph time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph.

2020 Audi RS Q8 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

To achieve those numbers, the RS Q8 relies on the same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 found in the latest RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback. This means the RS Q8 should pack, at a minimum, 592 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed automatic and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system also form part of the package.

We should point out that Porsche's Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, a corporate cousin of the RS Q8, is probably faster as it packs 670 hp. The Porsche features a plug-in hybrid powertrain that should make it into a future version of the RS Q8.

The RS Q8 is expected to reach dealers in early 2020 as a 2020 model. A debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in a fortnight is a strong possibility.